As with every retrograde, we are reflecting and analyzing the past in order to plan for the future and understand our present situations. We might decide to reach out to exes and reconnect with old friends or mend our own hearts. Just because Venus is now speeding up doesn’t mean we won’t still be yearning for the past or opting to heal ourselves. The retroshade is pushing us to clear up issues in order to move forward. The nostalgia factor is more enticing than ever, as are as our passions. This is our cosmic wake up call from the sleepy haze our hearts have been under since the pre-retrograde phase that began the 19th June. Now, we are making moves to remedy matters and clear the way for a fresh start in our lives — so this is more of a time in which we are letting go (and this doesn’t necessarily mean a breakup!).