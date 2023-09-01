After months of heartache and exhaustion, the wait is finally over: Venus is turning direct and coming out of its retrograde motion on September 3. The energy will feel lighter and breezier than it has since the pre-retrograde phase began on June 19, followed by the actual retrograde on July 22. This is the third part of the planetary backspins. Yes, we are talking about the post-retrograde time of the retrograde, known as retroshade. The retroshade is when the wonkiest and wildest things tend to happen and this one will last until October 7. But when Venus changes signs the following day, on October 8, the vibe will be totally different.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In a retroshade we revisit the same degrees, that is the same astrological points, as when the planet began to slow down prior to going retrograde. This means that we are given another chance to explore, discuss, and deal with the situations that have been happening since the pre-retrograde phase.
Venus is one of the two planets, the other being Uranus, that orbits the sun in the opposite direction to Earth. This means the slowed down effects of the retrograde are felt on an immense level for us earthlings. Which also means we will feel the direct impact of Venus’s departure from the retrograde motion on a similarly intense level. Therefore, September 3 marks a time of great importance as we are able to make right on wrongs and try to achieve emotional fulfillment amongst the fraught energy. With our confidence at an extreme high, we’ll be able to speak from the heart and not hold back (in true Venus in Leo fashion).
As with every retrograde, we are reflecting and analyzing the past in order to plan for the future and understand our present situations. We might decide to reach out to exes and reconnect with old friends or mend our own hearts. Just because Venus is now speeding up doesn’t mean we won’t still be yearning for the past or opting to heal ourselves. The retroshade is pushing us to clear up issues in order to move forward. The nostalgia factor is more enticing than ever, as are as our passions. This is our cosmic wake up call from the sleepy haze our hearts have been under since the pre-retrograde phase that began June 19. Now, we are making moves to remedy matters and clear the way for a fresh start in our lives — so this is more of a time in which we are letting go (and this doesn’t necessarily mean a breakup!).
My favorite antidote for Venus retroshade is the following story. A couple who have been relentlessly bickering since June 19 (the post-retrograde zone) hit a wall in their relationship during the Venus retrograde. They don’t know whether or not to hold on to the partnership, to try and make it work or to let go. They’re still and stuck in time. When the post-retrograde period commences, they are able to comprehend the weight of their actions and make decisions for the future. The couple understand their part in the fight that began on June 19 and has since escalated. Understanding how they treated each other is a pivotal step towards a reconciliation that could occur on October 7, when Venus clears the post-retrograde zone. This story is to remind us that retrogrades are circular and the story that starts during the pre-shadow phase lasts until the post-shadow period is over.
Hopefully, the lessons learned in this retrograde will help us define what we want in matters of the heart and to improve upon our ability to express our innermost sentiments to others. The drama factor is still there, which is why it’s best to take a moment and pause while making decisions. Think about what you want on a soulful, romantic, and spiritual level. As always, lean into your needs and put them first.