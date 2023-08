It’s Time For You To Reevaluate Everything: Uranus Retrograde Is Here

Mark your calendars for November 11, when Mars in Scorpio will sit across the sky from Uranus retrograde in Taurus. "Uranus is quite an erratic planet, and when these two face off with one another it's possible for people to feel more volatile and reactive than normal," Campos says. "This can also be an accident-prone day, so in general it's best to not take any out-of-the-ordinary risks, proceed with caution, and move slowly when you can." We'd advise using this day to be productive... alone! Catch up on any projects you've been working on, finish that book you started months ago, or even try cooking up a new recipe for dinner. In other words, take it easy.