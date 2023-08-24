It’s Time For You To Reevaluate Everything: Uranus Retrograde Is Here

There are currently five planets in retrograde at the moment (Pluto, Saturn, Neptune, Venus, and Mercury, just FYI) which is chaotic and confusing in and of itself. And another planet is about to join the mix: Uranus, the Planet of Revolution and Change. On August 28, Uranus will begin its retrograde in Taurus and will continue its backwards dance until January 27, 2024. We'll feel this retrograde's influence the most on those two dates, so buckle up.
Retrogrades are often an invitation for us to look within, to make change, and to move forward — albeit slowly. Uranus retrograde in particular "teaches us to be adaptable, open to unexpected shifts, and to embrace our unique qualities," says Hillary Coke, astrologer and tarot expert at Nebula Platform. "It's a time for introspection, reevaluating personal goals, and making changes."
On an everyday, non-retrograde basis, the Planet of Change's job is to "liberate us from beliefs that have become outdated and situations that have become too structured or boring," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, and often on an external level. "As Uranus goes retrograde, we get a break from all these changes, which gives us the opportunity to breathe!"
Montúfar notes that because Uranus also rules erratic and genius energy, when it's retrograde we're actually getting this planet's influence delivered to us in a calmer, more well-behaved manner — meaning that we'll have a better time attuning to its brilliance. "One could say that its influence is easier to digest, which is an energy that we will greatly experience later this year," she says.
Uranus retrograde is giving us a moment where we can really lean into growth in all facets of our internal lives. But there will be no huge leaps here — baby steps, although frustrating sometimes, are key. "The path to internal transformation is going to take a while," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "However, it will allow you to transcend to greatness in the future. Take calculated risks and jump into situations with caution in an effort to protect your heart."
Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year, says we should be asking ourselves the following: In what ways have our lives drastically changed? What risks have we taken that led us here? "If sudden or shocking events took place during the months prior, the retrograde period can also allow us to integrate some of these changes, slow down, and re-regulate our nervous systems," she says. "During this period, we may also be dreaming up our next big step or risk we're willing to take to make our dreams come true."
Mark your calendars for November 11, when Mars in Scorpio will sit across the sky from Uranus retrograde in Taurus. "Uranus is quite an erratic planet, and when these two face off with one another it's possible for people to feel more volatile and reactive than normal," Campos says. "This can also be an accident-prone day, so in general it's best to not take any out-of-the-ordinary risks, proceed with caution, and move slowly when you can." We'd advise using this day to be productive... alone! Catch up on any projects you've been working on, finish that book you started months ago, or even try cooking up a new recipe for dinner. In other words, take it easy.
Another date to look out for is November 13, when the New Moon in Scorpio sits across from Uranus in Taurus. "New moons are seeding points and moments of new beginnings and, with Uranus involved, this fresh start could be more unpredictable than we had anticipated," Campos says. "There will be an added urgency to break free from situations or relationships that feel limiting or stagnant."
Campos notes that Uranus emphasizes our desire for freedom, independence, and authenticity. "We may find ourselves starting over and making changes that might feel uncomfortable in the moment, but are worth every second of living deeper in alignment as our authentic selves," she says.
From now until next year, allow the power of Uranus retrograde to guide you. While things may get a bit shaky, all of these astrological happenings are meant to do one thing: help you move forward.