Your September Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Reflect & Restore

Aries Sun & Rising:
The Virgo New Moon on the 14th highlights your sector of health, service, and routine, andthe end of Mercury Retrograde on the 15th helps you ease into a new chapter of your life —one where you take your mental and physical health more seriously.
Once your annual full moon strikes at month’s end, you’ll be in the mood to cut off anyonewhose energy has felt draining this month. But keep in mind that not all cut-offs have to bepermanent. You may simply need to take some distance from the person or situation for a fewweeks, and this lunation in your sign will help you do so unapologetically.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
The Virgo New Moon on the 14th helps you get all aspects of your life together, andMercury’s shift direct in Virgo one day later helps you stay on track with a promise you hadpreviously made to yourself. If, for example, you’ve been wanting to quit an unhealthy habitor coping mechanism, aim to do so between the 15th and 25th of September, when the newmoon energy will be most intensely felt.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
The Virgo new moon takes place on the 14th in your sector of home and the past, one daybefore Mercury shifts direct in that same sector of your chart. Check in with family memberswith whom you may have had a disconnect. Chances are, they’ve been wanting to reconnectwith you but they’ve been mindful of your boundaries. Now that Mars, the planet of action, isin your fellow Air sign of Libra all month long, you’re likely to feel less self-protective andmore adaptable and willing to communicate.
Libra season begins on September 23rd and adds continued lightness and adventure to yourlife after a period of profound self-reflection. Your sector of fate, true love, and youthfulness islit up by this season, making it a prime time for going on dates or taking yourself on ones —Venus Retrograde will be over, helping you better express yourself and your needs, but theLibra energy in the cosmos could still amp up your feelings of indecision. Try not to make anypromises that you can’t keep. Give yourself time to figure out what your heart really wants.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Libra Season starts on the 23rd and shines a light on your domestic sector. If you’ve beenfeeling the urge to relocate, redecorate, or renovate, this season is your prime time for doingso, especially now that Mercury will have shifted direct in Virgo on the 15th. You’ll have an eyefor detail and you’ll immerse yourself in the home-related project in a way that soothes yournerves and reminds you of the magic of breaking big goals down into smaller, actionablesteps. On the 29th, the Aries full moon could lead to a professional breakthrough such as ajob offer or a promotion when you least expect it. Celebrate your divine manifestations!
Leo Sun & Rising:
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you yourself are the highlight of this month, as your birthday season continues to helpyou ascend to new heights on a spiritual, physical, and soulful level. Interestingly, Mercury’sfinal stretch retrograde during the first two weeks of September help you be more presentwith yourself and others, by reminding you that so much of what you’ve been looking foralready exists right in front of you. It’s when you decide to press pause on the rat race thatyou’re able to truly smell the roses.
The new moon in your sign strikes on the 14th, and one day later, Mercury ends its retrogradein your sign. There will still be a two-week post-shadow period, but starting the 15th onwardsyou can expect there to be significantly less miscommunication or delays than you previouslyexperienced. Practice compassion toward yourself and others, especially if you’ve foundyourself being overly critical during Virgo Season. It’s not too late to press the reset button,and the new moon intentions you set this month between September 14th and September25th are likely to help you step into a new chapter of your life feeling more self-assured.
Libra Sun & Rising:
By the time your birthday season begins on the 23rd, followed by the full moon in Ariesstriking on the 29th, you may have a finished product to share with the world. Since MercuryRetrograde will be over by then, you’ll have the green light to be more vocal and open aboutyour passion projects, and you’ll make the grand reveal in divine timing.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, as the month begins you’re likely to still be on cloud nine after the mystical Pisces fullmoon that took place at the end of August. Hold on to that dreamy energy and let yourself beas romantic and sensual as your heart desires, because Venus ends its retrograde on the 3rd,encouraging you to lighten up and let love in.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Libra Season starts on the 23rd, making it a great time to reconnect with friends or make newfriends altogether. Just make sure that they’re the type of friends you can trust, because sinceyour planetary ruler is retrograde your sense of discernment may be slightly off, and you mayassume that other people’s intentions are pure, when really they may be taking advantage ofyou. Instead of blindly jumping into new connections, make sure a foundation of trust isestablished.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
With Venus shifting direct in Leo at the start of the month, you’re likely to notice a slow andsteady boost in your finances, as well as in your mentality about your finances. The retrogradecaused you to face your biggest fears regarding the concept of success and ambition, andnow that Venus is direct you’ll see that most of those fears were blown out of proportion, andwere tied to childhood traumas that you still had to unpack.
Once Libra season begins on the 23rd, you’ll notice yourself being open to unexpectedoutings and connections, especially since Mercury will no longer be retrograde at that pointin time. Say yes to adventures and new beginnings, Capricorn. You deserve them.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, one of your planetary rulers, Uranus, spends its first full month retrograde in Taurusthis month. Taurus energy tends to square off (create astrological friction) with your Aquariusnature, so this won’t necessarily be the most smooth-sailing retrograde. You’d benefit fromtaking a tech detox during the first half of September, or considerably decreasing your techuse, as having both Mercury and Uranus retrograde in Earth signs at the same time can leadto overstimulation.
Virgo season is prime time for taking a look at your current collaborators and making surethere’s a reciprocal exchange of energy. Financial and business investments would alsobenefit from being thoroughly reviewed this month — use the Virgo new moon on the 14th,followed by the end of Mercury retrograde on the 15th to get those affairs in order so thatyou can enter Q4 feeling on top of your game.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, as the month begins you’re still feeling the influence of the full moon in your sign thattook place at the end of August. It’s therefore best to give yourself plenty of time to daydreamand ease your way into September, because the cosmic downloads will still be intense. Keepa dream journal by your side, especially once Venus ends its retrograde on the 3rd, in the signof Leo. Whatever unanswered questions you may have in your waking world are likely to beanswered in your subconscious.
By the time Libra Season starts on the 23rd, followed by the Aries full moon on the 29th, youmay be pleasantly surprised by how much progress you’ve made this month on a spiritual,financial, and professional level, Pisces.