Your September Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Reflect & Restore

Dossé-Via
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 13:06
ILLUSTRATION BY SUCHET INUTHAI
Welcome to September, cosmic beings! We are one month away from entering the final quarter of the year, and this is quite the transitionary month, filled with opportunities to reflect, rest, and restore ourselves from the inside out. Uranus, the planet of surprise, is now in retrograde in Taurus, so even though Virgo season’s energy will feel stabilising, having both Uranus and Mercury retrograde in Earth signs may lead to dramatic shake ups to our foundations. Instead of stressing about elements beyond your control, see if you can find the humour in them.
The highlight of the month is the fact that Venus Retrograde ends on the 3rd September, after a six-week journey through the fiery sign of Leo. There will still be a post-shadow period for several weeks, but we’ll notice that our powers of attraction increase when it comes to love and money. One day later, however, Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, begins its four-month retrograde through Taurus, so we’re once again being asked to confront lessons from our past and grow from them. The Virgo New Moon on the 14th provides us with an ideal opportunity to decide to make different choices in order to receive different results.
Mars, the planet of action, is in Libra all month long, making relationships a core focus of our lives for all zodiac signs. The one caveat is that since there are seven planets retrograde this month, any conversations we try to initiate may end up feeling like a broken record, especially if we don’t have a clear intention. Make it your mission to embrace the soft life under Mars in Libra rather than seeking confrontation. Once Libra season begins on the 23rd, we’re likely to feel more open-minded and at ease than we have all year.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
DashDividers_1_500x100
ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Aries Sun & Rising:

Aries, a fiery full moon in your sign will take place on September 29th, and the weeks leading up to it are preparing you for your rebirth. Use the end of Venus Retrograde on 3rd September to evaluate what you really want from your relationships, and why. Chiron, the asteroid that represents our inner wounds, has been retrograde in your sign for the past month, making it harder for you to reveal your vulnerabilities. Now that Jupiter and Uranus are both kicking off their retrogrades, you’re feeling even more of a push to face your shadows and own up to any insecurities.

The Virgo New Moon on the 14th highlights your sector of health, service, and routine, andthe end of Mercury Retrograde on the 15th helps you ease into a new chapter of your life —one where you take your mental and physical health more seriously.

Libra season begins the 23rd, activating your sector of partnership and marriage for four weeks. You’ll feel more charming, flirtatious, and romantic during this time, but it’s essential that you maintain a strong sense of discernment regarding who you give your attention to, because Libra energy can be distracting.

Once your annual full moon strikes at month’s end, you’ll be in the mood to cut off anyonewhose energy has felt draining this month. But keep in mind that not all cut-offs have to bepermanent. You may simply need to take some distance from the person or situation for a fewweeks, and this lunation in your sign will help you do so unapologetically.

ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Taurus Sun & Rising:

Taurus, Jupiter begins its retrograde through your sign on 4th September, and since this is the first time Jupiter’s been retrograde in Taurus in over 11 years, you’re likely to be encountering themes that date back to the year 2012 this month. If you have old journal entries or photos from back then, leaf through them and reflect on what your life trajectory’s been like since then. It’s not too late to completely reinvent yourself or be inspired by your past self, Taurus, and Jupiter retrograde will help you do so.
Your planetary ruler Venus shifts direct in Leo on 3rd September, and while we’ll still feel the post-shadow effects of the retrograde for most of September, you’re also going to notice yourself feeling less moody, antsy, or restless. Venus Retrograde put you through it by making you come face to face with your inner blockages regarding intimacy. Now it’s time to thank the retrograde for the lessons, and lovingly release those blockages, even if you take baby steps.
The Virgo New Moon on the 14th helps you get all aspects of your life together, andMercury’s shift direct in Virgo one day later helps you stay on track with a promise you hadpreviously made to yourself. If, for example, you’ve been wanting to quit an unhealthy habitor coping mechanism, aim to do so between the 15th and 25th of September, when the newmoon energy will be most intensely felt.

ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Gemini Sun & Rising:

Gemini, the first two weeks of September are all about finding healthy ways to navigate the final stretch of Mercury’s retrograde through Virgo. With Uranus and Jupiter both in retrograde in Earth signs this month, you may feel boxed in by recurring responsibilities that have been hanging over your head.

The Virgo new moon takes place on the 14th in your sector of home and the past, one daybefore Mercury shifts direct in that same sector of your chart. Check in with family memberswith whom you may have had a disconnect. Chances are, they’ve been wanting to reconnectwith you but they’ve been mindful of your boundaries. Now that Mars, the planet of action, isin your fellow Air sign of Libra all month long, you’re likely to feel less self-protective andmore adaptable and willing to communicate.

Libra season begins on September 23rd and adds continued lightness and adventure to yourlife after a period of profound self-reflection. Your sector of fate, true love, and youthfulness islit up by this season, making it a prime time for going on dates or taking yourself on ones —Venus Retrograde will be over, helping you better express yourself and your needs, but theLibra energy in the cosmos could still amp up your feelings of indecision. Try not to make anypromises that you can’t keep. Give yourself time to figure out what your heart really wants.

ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Cancer Sun & Rising:

Cancer, the person you are at the start of the month is radically different than who you’ll be at month’s end. Your perspective on life has been going through considerable changes ever since Pluto, the planet of transformation, has been back in your opposite sign of Capricorn. With Uranus and Jupiter both being retrograde in Taurus this month and activating your sector of friendship and social networks, you may have had to bid adieu to past friendships or frenemy dynamics that felt unsustainable. This may have left you feeling vulnerable or lonely, but by the time the Virgo new moon strikes on the 14th you’ll understand why these events had to occur.

Libra Season starts on the 23rd and shines a light on your domestic sector. If you’ve beenfeeling the urge to relocate, redecorate, or renovate, this season is your prime time for doingso, especially now that Mercury will have shifted direct in Virgo on the 15th. You’ll have an eyefor detail and you’ll immerse yourself in the home-related project in a way that soothes yournerves and reminds you of the magic of breaking big goals down into smaller, actionablesteps. On the 29th, the Aries full moon could lead to a professional breakthrough such as ajob offer or a promotion when you least expect it. Celebrate your divine manifestations!

ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Leo Sun & Rising:

Leo, now that it’s Virgo season you’re paying attention to the routines and structures you’ve created in your life, or the ones you still need to put in place. Just make sure you’re having fun in the process, as Venus Retrograde may have made you more moody or isolated these past few weeks.
With Venus shifting direct in your sign on the 3rd September, you’re going to look at yourself in a whole new light, and others will look at you strikingly as well. Instead of getting swept up by the revived attention, make sure to be clear with yourself and others about what their intentions are in wanting to be in your sphere of influence. You should ideally wait until Mercury is direct in Virgo on the 15th before making any grand romantic declarations or taking the declarations of others seriously. Pace yourself as you emerge from the retrograde fog, and make sure to have frequent conversations with yourself and others about the lessons you’ve learned these past six weeks.
Libra Season starts on the 23rd and feels like a breath of fresh air for you, allowing you to express yourself more creatively than you have in months. Take up a hobby simply for the sake of creation, rather than monetisation. Shut out the outside world and let your inner garden blossom as your inner child takes the lead and sets your consciousness free.
ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Virgo Sun & Rising:

Virgo, you yourself are the highlight of this month, as your birthday season continues to helpyou ascend to new heights on a spiritual, physical, and soulful level. Interestingly, Mercury’sfinal stretch retrograde during the first two weeks of September help you be more presentwith yourself and others, by reminding you that so much of what you’ve been looking foralready exists right in front of you. It’s when you decide to press pause on the rat race thatyou’re able to truly smell the roses.

The new moon in your sign strikes on the 14th, and one day later, Mercury ends its retrogradein your sign. There will still be a two-week post-shadow period, but starting the 15th onwardsyou can expect there to be significantly less miscommunication or delays than you previouslyexperienced. Practice compassion toward yourself and others, especially if you’ve foundyourself being overly critical during Virgo Season. It’s not too late to press the reset button,and the new moon intentions you set this month between September 14th and September25th are likely to help you step into a new chapter of your life feeling more self-assured.

Once Libra Season begins the 23rd September, your focus shifts to money matters. Experiment with ways you can generate more wealth through artistic and creative mediums. With Saturn, the teacher planet, retrograde in your partnership sector, you may reconnect with a creative or professional collaborator who can help take your work to greater heights.
ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Libra Sun & Rising:

Libra, your birthday season begins on the 23rd of this month, but you’re likely to feel like you’re experiencing a preview of it during the first three weeks of September due to Mars, the planet of action, now transiting your sign. You’re in a period of reinvention, and you don’t have to break the bank in order to morph into your new form. Quite the opposite. You could end up having a garage sale or virtual sale and make a ton of money. Or you could find your latest look at a thrift store for half the price of what you’d find in a fancy boutique.
Jupiter and Uranus are both retrograde in Taurus this month, activating your sector of depth, intimacy, and outside resources. As much as you’re a generous spirit, you’re being asked to scale back on how much you share with others at this point in time — not only when it comes to your financial resources, but also to the inner workings of your mind. Being more discreet about who you share your goals with will pay off in your favor. Instead, use the first three weeks of September to work quietly and consistently on your projects behind-the-scenes.

By the time your birthday season begins on the 23rd, followed by the full moon in Ariesstriking on the 29th, you may have a finished product to share with the world. Since MercuryRetrograde will be over by then, you’ll have the green light to be more vocal and open aboutyour passion projects, and you’ll make the grand reveal in divine timing.

ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Scorpio Sun & Rising:

Scorpio, as the month begins you’re likely to still be on cloud nine after the mystical Pisces fullmoon that took place at the end of August. Hold on to that dreamy energy and let yourself beas romantic and sensual as your heart desires, because Venus ends its retrograde on the 3rd,encouraging you to lighten up and let love in.

This may be easier said than done though, as Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, joins Uranus, the planet of surprise, and shifts retrograde in Taurus on the 4th September. With your sector of partnership and marriage activated by these retrogrades, your mind may want one thing, and your heart may want another. Spending time in nature will help centre and calm your mind, Scorpio, so take a break from scrolling this month and root yourself in mother nature’s magic.
In addition to all the planetary retrogrades, your planetary ruler Mars’ presence in Libra may contribute to your feelings of indecision this month. There’s so much that’s outside of your control right now so it’s best to remain adaptable with the help of Mars in Libra, followed by the start of Libra season on the 23rd. So many of your plans will have to be re-routed during Libra Season. This will initially feel uncomfortable, but by the time the Aries full moon strikes on 29th September, you’ll no longer fear the unexpected — instead, you’ll fully embrace it.
ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Sagittarius Sun & Rising:

Sag, with your planetary ruler Jupiter beginning its four-month retrograde in Taurus on 4th September, this month is going to have a different flavour and tone than the previous ones have had. You may find yourself feeling less optimistic than usual during Jupiter retrograde, and while it may initially throw you and others off guard, it’ll actually help you learn how to enjoy the nuances and middle ground which exists in life. You don’t always have to be high, high, high. Chillin’ and being present with “meh” emotions is a necessary part of life as well.
The Virgo new moon on the 14th is an invitation to simplify your lifestyle considerably as we approach the fourth quarter of the year. Mercury retrograde ends on the 15th, allowing you to complete seemingly mundane tasks such as clearing your cupboards or reorganising your workspace. You may end up enjoying it much more than anticipated, and you could find some hidden gems in the process.
Libra Season starts on the 23rd, making it a great time to reconnect with friends or make newfriends altogether. Just make sure that they’re the type of friends you can trust, because sinceyour planetary ruler is retrograde your sense of discernment may be slightly off, and you mayassume that other people’s intentions are pure, when really they may be taking advantage ofyou. Instead of blindly jumping into new connections, make sure a foundation of trust isestablished.

ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Capricorn Sun & Rising:

Capricorn, the month of September is going to be quite sweet to you, even in the midst of seven planetary retrogrades. Virgo season harmonises well with your Capricorn nature, allowing you to slow your roll enough to smell the roses and acknowledge just how much work you’ve put in this year. But you should also remember that there’s more to life than just work.
Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, begins its retrograde in the pleasure-focused sign of Taurus on the 4th, and this retrograde may help reorient you toward activities you loved doing or always wanted to do as a child.

With Venus shifting direct in Leo at the start of the month, you’re likely to notice a slow andsteady boost in your finances, as well as in your mentality about your finances. The retrogradecaused you to face your biggest fears regarding the concept of success and ambition, andnow that Venus is direct you’ll see that most of those fears were blown out of proportion, andwere tied to childhood traumas that you still had to unpack.

Once Libra season begins on the 23rd, you’ll notice yourself being open to unexpectedoutings and connections, especially since Mercury will no longer be retrograde at that pointin time. Say yes to adventures and new beginnings, Capricorn. You deserve them.

ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Aquarius Sun & Rising:

Aquarius, one of your planetary rulers, Uranus, spends its first full month retrograde in Taurusthis month. Taurus energy tends to square off (create astrological friction) with your Aquariusnature, so this won’t necessarily be the most smooth-sailing retrograde. You’d benefit fromtaking a tech detox during the first half of September, or considerably decreasing your techuse, as having both Mercury and Uranus retrograde in Earth signs at the same time can leadto overstimulation.

Virgo season is prime time for taking a look at your current collaborators and making surethere’s a reciprocal exchange of energy. Financial and business investments would alsobenefit from being thoroughly reviewed this month — use the Virgo new moon on the 14th,followed by the end of Mercury retrograde on the 15th to get those affairs in order so thatyou can enter Q4 feeling on top of your game.

Libra Season starts on the 23rd, and harmonises well with your airy Aquarius nature. This is an ideal time to create a bucket list of activities you’ve been wanting to do before the year is over, and get started on them, ideally with an adventure buddy by your side.
ILLUSTRATED BY SUCHET INUTHAI

Pisces Sun & Rising:

Pisces, as the month begins you’re still feeling the influence of the full moon in your sign thattook place at the end of August. It’s therefore best to give yourself plenty of time to daydreamand ease your way into September, because the cosmic downloads will still be intense. Keepa dream journal by your side, especially once Venus ends its retrograde on the 3rd, in the signof Leo. Whatever unanswered questions you may have in your waking world are likely to beanswered in your subconscious.

The Virgo new moon on the 14th brings attention to your sector of partnership and marriage, encouraging you to set intentions that can bring great evolution to this part of your life over the course of the next six months. Think back to where you were six months ago, during the Virgo full moon during Pisces Season. Since this new moon’s taking place on the last day of Mercury retrograde, many of your intentions are likely to do with unfinished business. This is your sign to give things another shot — retrograde season can work out in your favour because it can help you see blindspots that you had previously missed.

By the time Libra Season starts on the 23rd, followed by the Aries full moon on the 29th, youmay be pleasantly surprised by how much progress you’ve made this month on a spiritual,financial, and professional level, Pisces.

