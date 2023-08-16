The New Moon In Leo Will Be Emotionally Challenging For You

Are you ready to experience the wildest lunation of the summer? The New Moon in Leo, which occurs at 9:38 a.m. GMT on August 16 is going to be the biggest and fiercest roller coaster ride delivered to us by the cosmos. If we are living our truth and being the best versions of ourselves, we will thrive at this moment in time. However, if there are clandestine matters and lies surrounding us, they have the potential to be revealed. Skeletons are coming out of the closet — but only for those who’ve been misbehaving and being unfaithful to others.
New Moons are the beginning of the lunar cycle, occuring once a month. It’s a time to reset our intentions, desires, and goals to manifest our objectives in the weeks that lead to the Full Moon (the end of the monthly lunar cycle). This occurs when the sun and moon align in the same sign and degree. Both planets are invisible to Earth, but then the moon forms a crescent shape in the sky after the New Moon peaks. Unlike Full Moons, this lunar phenomenon hinders our intuition and urges us to take steps that can catapult us forward. It’s a time of endings and beginnings — after all, every new beginning comes from an ending of some sort. One door closes, another one opens.
Traditionally, the Leo New Moon is known to be regal, jovial, loving, and loyal, as well as manipulative, competitive, aggressive, and dramatic at times (this sentiment usually comes out when the Leo Moon doesn’t get its way). But when blended together with other planets, it can take on the flavour of their spirit too. Venus, who’s currently retrograde in Leo, aligns with the New Moon bringing out our insecurities within ourselves. With erratic planet Uranus, who is transiting the fixed sign Taurus, in the mix our emotional landscape will be full of ups and downs. Shake ups and breakups will happen. The desire to be free can create conflict with those who wish to control us. Autonomy is a must: no one can hold us back from living our best lives. The Nodes of Destiny are cementing this lunar event as a fated moment that will dictate and define us for years to come. Therefore, we should think about what we want to bring in and let go of before we impulsively leap or take action.
Asteroids are minor planets and smaller celestial bodies that add a dash of seasoning to the energy-at-large. This New Moon is sprinkled with a lot of asteroids. The healing centaur Chiron, who’s retrograde in Aries, is allowing us to understand our part in the circumstances which are currently unfolding, as well as accepting past actions that have led us here. Liberating Black Moon Lilith forms a conjunction with the New Moon in Leo, pushing us to get out of relationships and situations that aren’t allowing us to be our unique selves and to express our feelings without golfing back. Ceres in Libra is helping us deal with attachment and separation in partnerships. Dwarf planet Vesta in Gemini is exposing the dualistic side of our personal lives. And Eris in Aries will intensify the action by igniting our passions.
The intensity of the New Moon can lead to arguments with those who are dominating our lives and people who are in a place of authority over us. We’ll want to fight against the patriarchy and rebel against societal constructs, with the incentive of being independent and belonging to ourselves and not others. On a personal level, we are desiring a chance to embrace the last weeks of the uncuffing season and date around without having any romantic commitments or obligations. Many people will part ways after a dramatic turn of events and not look back during this lunation, so prepare yourselves to hear such news. We may even find that we are the ones blocking ourselves from success. In that case, we have to pave the way for our goals by acknowledging and owning our fears. Then these obstacles won’t stand a chance, as our minds and hearts will prove to be more powerful than anything else we’ve imagined.
The New Moon in Leo will be emotionally challenging. But we can survive if we put our needs first. This is the time to be selfish and to run towards whatever makes us happy. Stand tall and proud when gravitating to your own destiny. Let go or be dragged. Create the life you deserve and want.