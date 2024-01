Libra, with your planetary ruler Venus entering Capricorn on the 23rd, you’re seeking to create more trust and honesty in your relationships. But this can only begin by you being honest and truthful with your own self. Now that the sun and Pluto are both in your fellow air sign of Aquarius, a part of you may want to take a break from adhering to other people’s expectations. But that may also mean disappointing them in order to preserve your peace. The key is for you to get clear about what your values are, that way your actions are in alignment with them and you don’t have to feel guilty for choosing yourself.