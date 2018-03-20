The 3 Types Of Aries You’ll Meet In Your Life

You might not feel it just yet, but things are starting to heat up, and it's no wonder why. Today signals the start of two major phases of the year, stargazers: springtime and Aries season. As the outside world begins to thaw, we'll feel the warm, passionate influence of this fire sign make its way into our lives. Hotter heads will prevail, tempers will flare, and life will come at us much faster than it did during Pisces season.
Aries, the sign of the Ram, gets its aggressive reputation from its ruling element, fire, and its ruling planet, Mars. We have this potent combo to thank for the rapid-fire reaction time and desire to go, go, go that we normally associate with people born under this sign.
But, of course, not every single Aries behaves the same way. Different things will bring out their competitive side, and some Rams would rather look out for the little guy than for number one. Despite this sign's often confrontational presence and extremely direct approach to life, there's more than meets the eye with Aries people. Ahead, we break down the main personality types that you might meet when you encounter an Aries.