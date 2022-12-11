Venus Is Moving Into Capricorn & It’s Time To Have ‘The Talk’

The Planet of Love is moving once again, catapulting our relationships into yet another era — one that'll help us close out the year in life and love. On 9th December, Venus will move into ambitious and sensitive Capricorn where it'll stay until 2nd January, ending our 2022 love stories on a more serious note.
Yep, there's a vibe shift coming. "During the time Venus was in Sagittarius, we approached the field of love and relationships with optimism, as Sagittarius is a sign that just trusts everything will work out. But when Venus is in Capricorn, we take a serious approach to romance and dating," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Ruled by stern Saturn, Capricorn is a sign that plays for keeps. Under this planet/sign combination, if someone doesn’t seem to fit our long-term life plan, they will just not work out."
Advertisement
This kind of energy may cause those end-of-year situationships to not make it into 2023, but that's not necessarily a bad thing — new year, new love, right? And if you're seriously coupled up, this could mean it's time for The Talk. But which talk, exactly, depends on where you're at in your relationship — this could mean anything from the what are we talk to the should we get engaged talk to the should we move in together talk. "Venus in Capricorn is all about posing the question: So, what’s next for us?" according to Montúfar.
Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, says questions like "Where is this relationship going?" and "What are my expectations from my partner?" are more likely to come to mind. "In addition, since Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, stability and security in your love life are becoming more significant now," she says. "You will focus on getting your relationship to serve your purpose, and as a result, you may act colder and more reserved with your emotions."
Venus in Capricorn is a more serious transit for the Planet of Love, and our love and social activities will have a more traditional, enduring, and committed flavour, according to psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "Love and friendships may take on a more committed or serious tone during this period," she explains. "Many will be looking for ways to make our lives and loves more real in a tangible sense."
Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck, tells us to look back to last year when Venus was retrograde in Capricorn. "As we retrace its steps from 2021-2022 in 2022-2023, we will begin to contemplate how we’ve grown over the last year," she says. "How have our relationships evolved? It’s time to make changes when it comes to love — especially during the Venus and Pluto conjunction on 1st January, which asks us to transform the way we partner and give our all to love."
Advertisement
Keep your eyes peeled from 14th December until 26th December, when Venus will be forming a square with Chiron. This clash will have us reliving some if our oldest and most sensitive relationship material, according to Montúfar. "These days will be intense, but it will also be a time of evolution if we dare to dance with our past to fully process and heal it," she says. Then, between December 23rd and December 31st, Venus will be forming a beautiful sextile with Neptune, which Montúfar says will help us open up and speak from the heart.
"Venus in a Saturn-ruled sign may not sound appealing to some, but it projects its own type of warmth, stability, and security, and an earthy type of sensuality," Hale says. "Now is the time to focus on making your relationship more substantive, lasting and real."
For the rest of 2022, ask yourself what you really want out of love. Although we know New Years' Resolutions aren't the end-all-be-all of goals and improvements, make it a priority to recognise what looks like a fulfilling relationship for you — then go get it.