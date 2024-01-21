Your Horoscope This Week: January 21 to 27

Welcome to the first full week of Pluto’s stay in Aquarius this year. Everything about life is changing and has been changing, and Pluto in Aquarius is here to help us learn how to get comfortable with the concept of change, which is the only constant in life. It may take us some time to adjust from the grounded earth energy of Pluto in Capricorn to the innovative air energy of Pluto in Aquarius, so be kind to yourself if you feel heightened anxiety or moodiness as Aquarius Season begins.
On the 23rd, more stabilizing energy enters the cosmos as Venus shifts out of Sagittarius and enters Capricorn for the next four weeks. Then on the 25th, the Leo full moon lights up the skies and helps burn away fears and insecurities that may have been holding us back from going after what our inner child has been dreaming of. The week ends with Uranus, the Planet of Surprise, ending its five-month retrograde in the sign of Taurus and helping us feel like we have a better handle on this game we call life. A fresh start awaits.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the Sun and Pluto are both in Aquarius in your sector of friendship and social networks, making this week one where you’re focused on socializing, networking, and creating brilliant works of art. You’re feeling more inspired this season, and this allows you to connect with like-minded people who will help you go further than you’d go on your own.
Venus’ entrance into Capricorn on the 23rd activates your career sector and encourages you to get serious about your ideal professional trajectory, especially now that Pluto has left Capricorn and entered Aquarius. This is an ideal week for job searching or asking for a raise if you feel called to. Some Aries may even decide to quit unsatisfying jobs.
Once the Leo full moon strikes on the 25th, followed by Uranus’ shift direct in Taurus on the 27th, you’ll feel fired up and ready to make significant changes to the way you give and receive love, and the way you make and spend money. Be honest about what your successes and challenges are in this area of your life — the more honest you are, the more quickly you’ll evolve.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
It’s a major week for you, Taurus, as Uranus, the Planet of Surprise, ends its retrograde in your sign on the 27th. You may be feeling restless leading up to this cosmic shift, so try to minimize how much time you spend on tech. Your feelings of angst will be accentuated by the fact that the sun and Pluto are now both in Aquarius, a sign that creates astrological friction with your earthy nature. Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga may help you flow through this period of inner turmoil.
Fortunately, your planetary ruler Venus shifts into Capricorn on the 23rd, and you’re likely to feel greater ease under this earthy energy. It could, however, make you more critical of yourself and others, so if possible, choose to journal your thoughts or vent to a therapist rather than lashing out at those you love.
A significant shift occurs in your life this weekend once the Leo full moon strikes in your sector of home and roots, followed by Uranus ending its retrograde in your sign on the 27th. You’re becoming more aware of behavioral patterns that you once tolerated in yourself and others that you’re now ready to end. This is the ideal time to make the necessary changes, ideally before February begins.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, life will lighten up for you now that the sun and Pluto are both in your fellow air sign of Aquarius. Everyone around you seems to be freaking out about this shift, but you’re digging it. You’re embracing the concept of being as free as the wind, and helping others do the same.
Venus’ shift into Capricorn may not feel as easeful for you though, as it activates your sector of depth and merging and could lead to all your partners or potential partners suddenly becoming more demanding of your time, attention, and transparency. This will only be an issue if you’ve found it challenging to be honest with your own self. The more you keep things real, the deeper your bonds become.
The Leo full moon on the 25th lights up your communication sector, and Uranus’ shift direct in Taurus activates your spirituality zone. This makes this first week of Aquarius Season an astrologically-potent and deeply transformative time. You’ll simultaneously want to be seen and left alone. Honor your feelings without shaming yourself for your contradictions.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Aquarius season keeps the theme of relationships going in your life, but this time you’re here to learn how to be more discerning about who you share your energy and resources with, and why. This may mean having to let go of certain people you once were very attached to, but Pluto’s presence in Aquarius will teach you the art of doing so with grace (it won’t necessarily be easy though).
Once Venus enters Capricorn on the 23rd, you’ll be more focused on creating stability in your partnerships — just make sure this doesn’t lead to you trying to control or emotionally manipulate someone to get what you want. The key is to keep it real and be clear about what you’re seeking, while trusting that the universe will bring it your way with divine timing.
The full moon in Leo on the 25th occurs in your sector of money and self-esteem, and on the 27th Uranus shifts direct in Taurus in your sector of social networks. The end of the week is an ideal time to re-envision your money story and make sure that you’ve cleared the air when it comes to misunderstandings in your social life.
Leo Sun & Rising:
It’s your full moon week, Leo! But before we get to that, you’re basking in the energy of the sun and Pluto’s presence in Aquarius, activating your sector of partnerships and helping you tune into the needs of people outside of you. If you’ve been in a revolutionary mood, Aquarius Season will help you find a tangible outlet for all that passion, and it will inspire people around you to join the movement too.
On the 23rd, Venus enters Capricorn and stimulates a desire for greater structure and routine in your wellness journey. The next four weeks are ideal for starting a fitness journey or committing to clean eating — having Mars and Venus in this sector of your chart is allowing you to practice self-discipline, but it could also lead to you taking yourself and others way too seriously.
Fortunately, by the time your annual full moon strikes on the 25th you’ll feel completely reborn and self-focused. This full moon allows you to drop the dead weight and remove stagnant energy from your life, particularly when it comes to what you tolerated these past six months. Step into this new chapter with confidence and flair.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, now that it’s Aquarius Season and Pluto is in Aquarius until September 1, you’re open to exploring innovative ways of taking care of your health, physically and spiritually. You may decide to look into group retreats which will allow you to heal in community. This would benefit you greatly, because it’ll remind you of the power of being able to ask for help and not do everything alone.
Venus’ presence in Capricorn starting the 23rd may feel like a bit of a contrast to the Aquarius energy in the cosmos, and it could lead to you contradicting yourself and suddenly seeking solitude. This is particularly the case if you’ve felt disillusioned in love lately, and if you feel skeptical of anything good coming your way.
Fortunately, this week’s Leo full moon takes place in your spirituality and healing sector, encouraging you to get to the root of any insecurities or traumas that may have held you back from living life to the fullest. Drop the dead weight from the past six months, Virgo. Consciously decide that you’re ready to experience lightness, love, and laughter. That’s what’ll come your way — or better.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, with your planetary ruler Venus entering Capricorn on the 23rd, you’re seeking to create more trust and honesty in your relationships. But this can only begin by you being honest and truthful with your own self. Now that the sun and Pluto are both in your fellow air sign of Aquarius, a part of you may want to take a break from adhering to other people’s expectations. But that may also mean disappointing them in order to preserve your peace. The key is for you to get clear about what your values are, that way your actions are in alignment with them and you don’t have to feel guilty for choosing yourself.
Venus’ stay in Capricorn may initially feel awkward because Capricorn energy squares off with your Libra nature. But once the Leo full moon strikes on the 25th in your sector of social networks, you’re likely to feel the upsides of the Venus in Capricorn transit, because it’ll help you level up socially and romantically. If you previously accepted breadcrumbs or bent over backwards to gain other people’s approval, the full moon combined with Uranus’ shift direct in Taurus on the 27th will provide you with a necessary wake-up call. Setting boundaries and knowing your non-negotiables will be your priority.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Welcome to the Pluto in Aquarius era, Scorpio. Now that Pluto, one of your planetary rulers, is in Aquarius until September 1st (and gearing up for a 20-year stay), you can feel yourself tapping into the art of healthy detachment. It feels like you’re on the outside looking in, and you’re in awe of how much you’re open to learning how to remove yourself from codependent connections and feel whole without external validation.
Once Venus enters Capricorn on the 23rd, your communication sector is activated and allows you to get more clear about what you do or don’t tolerate in your relationships. It could also lead to you being more of a loner if you sense that people aren’t being honest or transparent enough with you. Make sure that your own hands are clean before pointing fingers, because you’re known for secrecy and there may be some of your own actions or desires that you haven’t fully revealed.
The full moon in Leo on the 25th draws your attention to your career — you may find yourself celebrating a major professional milestone around this time. Then on the 27th, Uranus, the Planet of Change, ends its five-month retrograde in your partnership sector, helping you end the month on a more emotionally secure note. Your love life may have felt tumultuous during the retrograde, but now you’re entering a period of greater calm.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this first full week of the sun and Pluto both being in Aquarius helps you communicate in innovative and unconventional ways. If you’ve been wanting to pitch a project idea or proposal, you’ll have the right words and strategies to get your point across with ingenuity and confidence.
This cosmic vibe is accentuated by Venus’ entrance into Capricorn on the 23rd, which activates your sector of money and self-esteem. Under this influence you’ll have less patience for small talk or futile distractions — you’ll be focused on increasing your income and boosting your self-confidence. It may also be time to review your budget.
This weekend, the Leo full moon and Uranus’ shift direct in Taurus allows you to take a good look at the way you spend your life. Are you feeling fulfilled? If not, this may be your sign to switch up your routine and make sure you’re prioritizing your inner child’s joy. Let go of anything that feels draining, and make room for all that feels uplifting.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, welcome to the first week (in the past several months) where Pluto is no longer in your sign. This first week of Aquarius Season may initially feel uncomfortable for you due to the drastic shift from earth sign energy to air sign energy, so pace yourself as the week begins and try to minimize how much you have on your plate.
Then on the 23rd, you’ll feel at home again due to Venus’ shift out of Sag and into your sign for the next four weeks. This transit will feel like a sequel to Capricorn Season, but with less pressure. You’re encouraged to play, flirt, set boundaries, and give yourself a makeover during Venus’ stay in your sign. You’ll be receiving more attention, so bask in it.
The Leo full moon on the 25th adds more drama to your life, particularly when it comes to any joint savings, projects, or investments you’ve made these past six months. Then on the 27th, Uranus shifts direct in Taurus, igniting a desire for greater fun and stimulation in your life. This would be an ideal weekend for researching activities and hobbies that feel intellectually stimulating. Avoid monetizing these activities and focus instead of enjoying them for the sake of the experience.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
It’s your time to shine, Aquarius! The sun and Pluto are both in your sign, making your birthday season quite electric and unpredictable. This is a season like none other, as Pluto hasn’t spent time in your sign in months, and it’s revolutionizing life as you know it. Allow yourself to be the center of attention these next four weeks (and for most of 2024), and get used to being in the spotlight.
With Venus entering Capricorn on the 23rd, your sector of spirituality and healing is activated, encouraging you to slow down and be more intentional in matters of the heart, particularly if you were acting reckless during Venus’ transit through Sag these past four weeks. Gaining clarity in your connections matters more to you now than usual, so don’t be afraid of initiating difficult conversations.
Once the Leo full moon strikes on the 25th, your partnership sector is lit up, and you’ll notice the rewards of the courageous actions you took earlier in the week. Your secret admirers may make themselves known this weekend, and you may also decide to reveal your intentions to people in your orbit. The key is to do so without expectation — simply speak your truth and be open to hearing theirs.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, now that the sun and Pluto are in Aquarius, you’re much more in tune with your subconscious mind. It’s likely that you’ll feel the need to be in hermit mode and distance yourself from too many social interactions, particularly the superficial ones. This is particularly the case once Venus enters Capricorn on the 23rd, which activates your sector of friendship and makes you ultra selective about who you share your energy and resources with.
Once the Leo full moon occurs on the 25th, followed by Uranus shifting direct in Taurus on the 27th, your focus shifts to your health and your communication sectors. You’d benefit from incorporating more consistent physical activity into your lifestyle — the Leo full moon may give you the motivation to do so, either solo or with an accountability buddy. Once Uranus shifts direct in Taurus you’ll notice your creativity increasing, so if you were experiencing a lack of motivation during Uranus Retrograde, you’ll suddenly feel like an engine that’s being revved up. Vroom, vroom!