Secret Sneaky Ways To Save Money As A Wedding Guest

"You can say no to stuff, and you don't have to give a reason. You can always artfully bow out — like say, 'I have to leave before brunch!'" Keene tells Refinery29. "Couples are feeling more and more pressure to do all of these things for their guests that they're trying to do as favours, but it can end up feeling like an obligation — like setting up a hotel block. None of these things are obligations. If you can't afford to stay at the W, you don't have to make an excuse."