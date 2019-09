The most troubling interviews are with his sexual assault victims, of course. Most met Weinstein when he was at the height of his Hollywood fame and "always wanting more…more good reviews, more movies, more movie stars, more parties, just more more more," says Miramax’s former president, Mark Gill. In the film, actresses such as Rosanna Arquette , Paz De La Huerta, Erika Rosenbaum, Nannette Klatt and Caitlin Dulany step up and speak out. Their words have renewed impact when we see them delivered; each explains how a night with one of the most important people in Hollywood turned out to be life-changing in the most awful of ways. It’s a tough watch, all the more because we know they speak for the others who Weinstein coerced, either physically, psychologically, or through the slyer but more effective weapon of power abuse. Precisely because of his power, his prey didn't stand a chance: those who resisted faced being blacklisted, those who capitulated (and even some who didn’t) were the subject of a much-repeated line in Hollywood. As journalist Rebecca Traister explains, the sentiment was often: "She only got the part because she slept with Harvey Weinstein."