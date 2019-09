There Are More Women Directors Than Ever At Sundance — So Where Are Their Oscar Nominations?

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 2019 Oscars . And lo and behold, there was not one woman named in the Best Director category . This incredibly depressing turn of events isn’t exactly surprising. Only five women have ever been nominated in the 90 years the ceremony has been held, and only one (Kathryn Bigelow, for The Hurt Locker) has ever won. Still, the news that the Academy was making its biggest push for gender and racial diversity by admitting 928 new members seemed like a reason to hope that this year might be different. And in some ways, it was: Black-led films and filmmakers were represented in an unprecedented way, proving Hollywood can change when it wants to.