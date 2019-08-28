We'd been so focused on the construction of the house that we used up the majority of the budget before we could even get started with the interior. We were essentially living in a white box while we saved up to start buying furniture, lights and paint. Coming from a smaller, part-furnished rental property meant we didn't have anything to fill our new home with so we lived in a very stark house for a long time, which in hindsight was quite beneficial because it gave us time to become more familiar with the space and figure out what would be best for the house. I often look back and think if we had jumped the gun by decorating everywhere as soon as possible, we'd now be faced with a lot of regretful decisions. Instead, we now have a carefully considered space, decorated in a way that works for us and the light in the house.