R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For March

March is a big old month. Daylight saving is finally on the horizon and we can look forward to our days being longer and brighter. Relieved? Us too. As we muddle our way through the rest of the month, though, there are a few milestone days to have on your radar – Mother's Day, St Patrick's Day, Pancake Day and International Women's Day all take place over the next four weeks.
Peppered among these excuses for celebration, we've also got a load of noteworthy film, music and TV releases, of course. The Fab Five make their long-awaited return to Netflix, and the next chapter in (one of) Phoebe Waller-Bridge's critically acclaimed TV series has a brand new Monday night slot on BBC One. Elsewhere we've got Jordan Peele's latest horror masterpiece, new albums from some of the coolest women in music and the art shows your Instagram feed didn't know it was missing. Read on for our culture highlights to see you through to the beginning of spring.