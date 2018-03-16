13 Irish Bands To Listen To On St. Patrick's Day That Aren't U2

Two things about St. Patrick's Day: Everyone becomes Irish for the day, and most people are pretty annoying. Since no one remembers what the holiday is actually about (each year we Google; each year we forget), March 17 has become an excuse to wear tacky green T-shirts and drink to excess, often to the strains of U2's greatest hits. Guinness tastes great with "Beautiful Day" and "Where the Streets Have No Name," but Bono and Co. aren't the only Irish musicians worth blaring on the Blarney Stone jukebox.
Ahead, we celebrate 13 other Emerald Isle artists whose tunes will go down smooth today, tomorrow, and any day of the year. Unfortunately, their songs don't magically show up in your iTunes library, like U2's latest did, so if you like what you hear, put down the pint glass and the green bagel and seek out some more. Whatever his deal was, St. Patrick probably would have wanted it that way.