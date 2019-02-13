Thanks to a brand new video, we know exactly when the Queer Eye crew will be back — and it’s way sooner than you might expect.
After making a splash (and winning an Emmy!) with their first two seasons, the Fab Five is getting ready for their big return to the small screen.
Per the video, season 3 premieres 15th March which means you have just over a month to catch up on all the heartwarming makeover goodness.
The last time we saw the Queer Eye guys, they were making over people down under in Australia for a Netflix special. (They're also slated to do a four-episode special in Japan, after season 3 drops.)
Alas, the Australia special debuted on Netflix in June of 2018, putting months between us and Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).
The squad will now change lives in the United States.
"This season, these fearless ambassadors of taste are headed to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes," reads the press release from Netflix.
While you’ll still have to wait for more Netflix episodes, this video does tease something brand-new: Carly Rae Jepsen’s new single “Now That I Found You.”
Now that we’ve found out more Queer Eye is coming? Well, Valentine’s Day just got a lot sweeter.
Check out the video below:
