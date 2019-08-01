R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For August

We're at that point in the year where we're torn between going outside and enjoying the sun, knowing we could be hit with a sudden thunderstorm situation, or simply staying in and bingeing on another month's worth of awesome TV shows and films. Guess which one we're choosing?
August must be code for new music or something because we're set for a double whammy in the next few weeks. Both Taylor Swift and Mabel are treating our ears to some new material that will ideally make our morning commute much less dull. And as per, we can always count on Netflix to come through for us; this month they're mixing it up with a new season from our fave wrestling women as well as the third season of Dear White People, based on Justin Simien’s 2014 film.
And of course, how could we forget the bank holiday we look forward to each August? We can practically hear the soca music from the floats and see the glitter falling from the nearby dancers as Notting Hill Carnival graces us with its presence once again at the end of the month. But until the much anticipated bank holiday weekend arrives, click through to see the best entertainment available this month and don't worry, you can thank us later.