Dive Into The Best Summer Movies On Netflix

Is actual summer ever as fun as movie summer? Take the recent Netflix movie The Last Summer, created as an ode to the idea of summer. Griffin (Riverdale's K.J. Apa), one of the film's many teens, opens the narrative with a deep monologue about, you know, summer holidays: "Summer break. 72 days. One last chance to act on all crushes. Make a few stupid decisions. And go all in. Cause what's there to lose, right?"
Technically, The Last Summer is 10 interlocking stories about recent high school graduates. But as Griffin's very earnest speech shows so well, it's really a film about summer — and what that period of time means to an 18-year-old. As every teen movie ever has taught told us, summer is when stuff happens.
While The Last Summer is the only movie on Netflix algorithmically derived to be the Ultimate Teen Summer Movie, it sits on the streaming service in very good company. There's an abundance of "summer movies" streaming over the next few months. When the sun starts to fade at 9 pm, grab some popcorn and watch a film about the summer you wish you were having.