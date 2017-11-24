If sex on the beach isn’t ambitious enough:



The Beach (2000)



Then baby, you gotta go underwater. By way of a mysterious map, Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio) treks to a secluded beach paradise in Southeast Asia. He and Françoise (Virginie Ledoyen), another backpacker on the island, consummate their flirtation one night on the beach. But that's not all. Françoise and Richard make out while fully submerged in water. We’ll leave it up to you to figure out how oxygen is transferred in such circumstances.