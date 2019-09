If you’re aspiring to become a teenage nymph:(1980)The premise of Blue Lagoon is like a sexually charged Lord of the Flies. After their ship is wrecked, two Victorian teenagers find themselves stranded on an idyllic Pacific island. As they get tanner and their hair more unkempt, Richard (Christopher Atkins) and Emmeline (Brooke Shields) shake off the confines of their Victorian society and explore their sexuality. They have sex on essentially every square inch of the island.Shields and Atkinson are nude for a good portion of Blue Lagoon. Shields was only 14 at the time of filming. As an adult, Shields had to testify in front of a U.S. Congressional Inquiry to prove body doubles were used for the explicit portions of the sex scenes.