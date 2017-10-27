How People's Porn Searches Change On Halloween

Lattes aren't the only things that get the autumnal treatment. According to new data from Pornhub, users' search queries take a turn for the Halloween-y toward the end of October, too.
Based on search info from 2016, Pornhub found that Halloween-themed searches begin to increase around the 27th or 28th of the month, and then skyrocket on the 31st. Searches containing the word "costume" increased by 189% in 2016, while those that included "scary" went up by 217%. The most dramatic increase occurred among searches with the word "Halloween," which increased by a whopping 1,173% — and remained a top search term well into the first week of November.
As far as specific search terms go, "Halloween sex" ranked number one for the greatest increase in searches at 3,369%, and "trick or treat" came in second with a 2,582% increase. Other terms of note included "costume orgy"( which saw a 1,254% increase), "dirty maid," and "lesbian witch."
Although most of these findings are based on terms from last year, costume- and cosplay-related searches are a year-round favorite among Pornhub users. The top five most popular costume searches from this year (so far) are teacher, maid, nurse, police/cop, and Harley Quinn, Pornhub reports. And don't forget: Harley Quinn was dubbed Pornhub's "sexiest" Halloween costume of 2016. But if you're still questioning whether or not you should wear a superhero costume to this year's parties, consider this: A slew of other comic book characters, including Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Catwoman, and Captain America, made the top 24 costume searches on Pornhub this year.
If you plan to stay in this Halloween, though, we hope these findings inspire you to get creative with your free time. And even if your porn search history remains the same year-round, there are plenty of other ways to make Halloween the sexiest night of the year. Check out our tips here.
