Have We Fallen Out Of Love With French Skincare?

Charlotte says that for most of us, skin isn't in a state of crisis. In other words, you probably don't need a barrier repair product in the form of the thick French cream you've seen go viral online. "Barrier repair products are for when you mess with your barrier," she explains, "say if you get a [chemical] peel , you get laser or your skin is just going through it." Granted, using something that keeps your skin moisturised, protected and balanced is important. Charlotte recommends a solid moisturiser, but says that you can get a lot of what you find in France anywhere in the world. "There are a few textural differences and some more sustainable swaps are being made," says Charlotte, "but overall, it's the same." Sure enough, the UK boasts plenty of brilliant and affordable skincare products, which take inspiration from the simplicity of many cult French brands. Byoma Cetaphil and Simple are just a handful of R29 favourites.