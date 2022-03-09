I take reviews with a grain of salt, because most are incentivised, but it's worth considering that the earliest couple hundred reviewers (on the U.S. Sephora website) have given the Summer Fridays serum five stars, not a single mark off. There aren't many skin-care products I would bulk recommend to anyone, but this one lives up to its 'suitable for all skin types' claim. It's gentle and light enough that it doesn't feel like an occlusive that you might be worried, Could this break me out? But especially for someone who situates themself in the dry-skin family, this serum a no brainer. Summer Fridays founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland would go so far as to call it a 'dream oasis.' From California to New York, it translates.