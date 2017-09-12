I Used To Be A 'Spoiled Girlfriend'— & This Is What I Look For In My Dates

“I started sugar babying after going through a breakup. I met my ex when I was 18, and we went to the same college. Then I went home when I was done with school, and it wasn’t the same. One of my biggest issues with him was that I would pay for everything that we did. I would pay to go see him, and he wouldn’t come see me. After a while, I got resentful about it, especially if he was going out and doing things with his friends. It was like, Why isn’t he trying? He was probably making more money than I was at the time. So there was a lot of drama and accusations, and we were both miserable, and finally he was like, I cannot do this anymore with you.