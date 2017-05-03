As the days get lighter and the weather gets warmer, we're looking ahead to spring's balmy days spent in parks and at rooftop bars, and making sure our wardrobe follows suit. Think mules, lightweight jackets, pretty dresses, ruffles, and statement sleeves. But what about our work wardrobes?
There's something tricky about mastering your 9-5 attire come spring: it's no longer coat weather but not necessarily warm enough to go bare-legged; we're ready to shed autumnal tones but not quite there with summer's full-on colour clash.
When you've got ideas to pitch, international Skype calls to dial-in on, and snooze-worthy catch-ups with Jeff from accounts (sorry Jeff), the last thing you want to think about is an uncomfortable knit or dodgy hemline. Well, whether you're freelance, earn your keep at a creative agency, or bring it in the boardroom, we've picked the best pieces to reinvigorate your working week.