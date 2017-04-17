Whether you're channelling Sophia Loren or '70s bohemia, there's one detail that will elevate your outfit this spring: ruffles. A frilled focus can transform your work wear trousers, add oomph to a spring dress, and make a centrepiece of even the most plain white shirt.
SS17's catwalks embraced the wave too: we saw '80s jewel-tone ruffles at Alberta Ferretti and floral froth at Erdem's prairie prettiness. MSGM served frills in clashing prints, frou frou collars were worn by candy-coloured baby dolls at Marc Jacobs, and Dolce & Gabbana typically brought the heat with ruffles fit for Copacabana.
From extravagant denim to flouncy hemlines, click through to see our favourite ruffles of the season.