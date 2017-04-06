As the owner of gangly, clumsy limbs, I’m slightly self-conscious about my arms, particularly in summer, as I can only assume I look like Mr. Tickle when I wear a strappy top. However, no need for violins, as I'm thrilled about and ready to embrace this season's biggest trend – the statement sleeve – with both arms. From billowing to bell shaped, SS17's eye-catching sleeves come in many manifestations to suit every taste and arm-type.