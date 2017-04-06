As the owner of gangly, clumsy limbs, I’m slightly self-conscious about my arms, particularly in summer, as I can only assume I look like Mr. Tickle when I wear a strappy top. However, no need for violins, as I'm thrilled about and ready to embrace this season's biggest trend – the statement sleeve – with both arms. From billowing to bell shaped, SS17's eye-catching sleeves come in many manifestations to suit every taste and arm-type.
Roksanda Ilincic, the queen of feminine, elegant dresses gave us beautiful bell sleeves on the Spring/Summer catwalk last September, while we saw slouchy statement sleeves at J.W.Anderson. Jacquemus and Balenciaga opted for an '80s ruched, puff-sleeve silhouette while balloon sleeves were showcased at Gucci, Simone Rocha and Anna Sui. If you're after length rather than volume, Ellery did extra-long sleeves for SS17, maximised with cut-out details and striking ties. But don't worry, the high street caught on to the trend almost as it was hitting the catwalks and statement sleeves can be found everywhere from Zara and Mango to Topshop.
If you're sick and tired of the work wardrobe you wore all winter, a shirt or sweater with an interesting sleeve will instantly transform the most boring tailoring or denim this spring – and it's the perfect party piece.
Are statement sleeves actually wearable though or is dipping your oversized cuff into your coffee inevitable? Well, from Mr. Tickle herself I can confidently confirm that no accidents occurred creating the images ahead and if anything, wafting around with billowing princess sleeves made me feel more elegant and glamorous than ever.