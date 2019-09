Roksanda Ilincic, the queen of feminine, elegant dresses gave us beautiful bell sleeves on the Spring/Summer catwalk last September, while we saw slouchy statement sleeves at J.W.Anderson . Jacquemus and Balenciaga opted for an '80s ruched, puff-sleeve silhouette while balloon sleeves were showcased at Gucci , Simone Rocha and Anna Sui. If you're after length rather than volume, Ellery did extra-long sleeves for SS17, maximised with cut-out details and striking ties. But don't worry, the high street caught on to the trend almost as it was hitting the catwalks and statement sleeves can be found everywhere from Zara and Mango to Topshop.