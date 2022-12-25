I’m Single This Christmas – So I’m Dating Myself

Now Christmas is upon us and my advent calendar is nearly empty. One of my New Year's Resolutions for 2022 was to practise more self-love so to end the year with this calendar has been perfect. I think it is so important to be good to ourselves and do nice things just for the sake of it. I am going to try and keep this attitude going in 2023 – who knows, maybe dating myself for Christmas will become a tradition. This doesn’t mean I will be deleting the dating apps off my phone just yet but it does mean I will continue to show myself love, whether I have a partner or not.