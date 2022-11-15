5 Jewellery Advent Calendars We’re Dreaming Of Opening

Festive fervour seems to have erupted overnight with holiday adverts dominating our screens, high street displays in full swing and Christmas trees popping up, too. Besides strategically planning our gifting lists ahead of Black Friday sales, we're edging closer to 1st December when we can officially see what's behind door number one of our advent calendar.
While we all love a supermarket advent calendar filled with our favourite choccies (who else has already bought and ravaged at least one Sainsbury’s set?), it seems as though every brand out there is offering up their own advent calendar, too. From skincare and makeup-filled bounties to 24 days of candles and baubles, the choices on offer feel limitless.
Gifting an advent calendar to a loved one is a kind festive gesture but since it's also the season for practising extra self-care, there’s no shame in buying one for yourself, too. Brands like Astrid and Miyu and Oliver Bonas have created jewellery advent calendars that will add a dose of daily excitement and a little extra sparkle to December. Better yet, you'll be wearing these accessories throughout 2023. Scroll on for our five favourite jewellery advent calendars that you can still get your hands on.
Already sold out on Missoma’s website (but still available at Selfridges here), this calendar from the London-based jewellery brand features both statement and everyday jewellery. Highlights include Missoma’s pyramid ear cuff, twisted chain choker and molten cuff bracelet. Bonus: the calendar, worth over £800, comes in a ready-made jewellery box with sliding drawers and an interior mirror.
Promising its owner their very own advent story, this Accessorize set offers a range of gold-toned and diamanté jewellery, from ear cuffs to hair slides. It's at the lower end of the price scale, too.
Silver jewellery is experiencing a bit of a renaissance right now, thanks to the TikTok girlies. So what better way to offset the amount of gold in your collection than with Astrid and Miyu’s personalised silver advent calendar? This beautifully packaged tower, worth over £600, features some of the brand’s bestselling studs, hoops and cuffs along with a £50 gift voucher and an option to choose your birthstone for an extra-special piece. The brand offers non-personalised versions in both silver and gold, too.
A classic find from Not On The High Street, this advent calendar comes in four metal variations: sterling silver, 18ct yellow gold, 18ct rose gold and mixed. Pieces range from statement hoops and charm bracelets to necklaces personalised with your initial and zodiac sign.
Oliver Bonas has finally joined in the fun this season by launching its first ever, limited edition, "12 Days of Dazzle" advent calendar. With the option of choosing either gold or silver, this box contains three necklaces, two bracelets, four pairs of earrings and four charms. If you’re feeling in the holiday spirit, gift some of the pieces to your loved ones (but make sure to hang onto a few for yourself, too).