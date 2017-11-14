Self-Care Strategies For Always-On Entrepreneurs

One of the best things about setting your own schedule is being able to work at the times that suit you best. Don’t force yourself to stick to a 10-to-6 day just because you’ve been institutionalised to do so. If you’re an early bird, start at 8 a.m. and clock off at 4 p.m. If you know you can’t think straight until at least midday, do all your creative work from then on. If you love working on Sundays when everyone else is chilling out, work then and give yourself Mondays off.