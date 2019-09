Well, there are two main theories: One is that exercise provides a rush of endorphins (a.k.a. your body's feel-good neurotransmitters), which reduces your perception of pain, and makes you feel just plain good, according to the Mayo Clinic . Then, a 2015 study on mice found that after running on a wheel (as one does when one is a mouse), the mice not only had higher levels of endorphins, but also seemed to have activated their "endocannabinoid system." As the name suggests, endocannabinoids are similar to cannabinoids, the chemicals that are responsible for getting you high from smoking marijuana. After their run, the mice also had reduced anxiety and pain levels.