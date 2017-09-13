This Tip Makes Running Way Easier & You're Probably Already Doing It

Walking can also be helpful from a technical perspective: When you're fatigued, your form typically starts to deteriorate, Fitzgerald says. "This very often leads to chronic injuries and a lot of frustration." So, when you feel yourself getting sloppy or sense your legs are getting tired, it's the perfect time to walk. You can start running again when you've regained your energy to really focus on the form, instead of slogging through for the sake of keeping up your speed.