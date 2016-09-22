Autumn ushers in feelings of fresh starts, clean slates, and new collections. Just like purchasing a new coat or pair of boots to see you through the winter, giving your home a seasonal update is all part of getting in the mood. Do it for the hygge, if nothing else! After all, you’ll be spending more time indoors, snuggling down to watch the latest series of compulsive viewing TV (another bonus to September – new telly.) A rug on that cold, indifferent floor is an instant way to bring colour, pattern, and texture to your room and they’ll feel toasty underfoot too. From high-pile Moroccan tufted rugs, to flat-woven geometric designs and natural fibres, there’s every manner of ways to dress your floors. Here’s our edit of the best floor fillers out there…
Ask A Plant Queen
Ask A Plant Queen: How Can I Save My Dying Orchid?
Welcome to Ask A Plant Queen, where with the help of Tula founder and bona fide plant expert Christan Summers, we'll answer every question you've ever had