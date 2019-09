Autumn ushers in feelings of fresh starts, clean slates, and new collections. Just like purchasing a new coat or pair of boots to see you through the winter, giving your home a seasonal update is all part of getting in the mood. Do it for the hygge , if nothing else! After all, you’ll be spending more time indoors, snuggling down to watch the latest series of compulsive viewing TV (another bonus to September – new telly.) A rug on that cold, indifferent floor is an instant way to bring colour, pattern, and texture to your room and they’ll feel toasty underfoot too. From high-pile Moroccan tufted rugs, to flat-woven geometric designs and natural fibres, there’s every manner of ways to dress your floors. Here’s our edit of the best floor fillers out there…