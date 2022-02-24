Decorating a new home is expensive. I'll-have-to-eat-pasta-every-day-for-a-month-like-a-student expensive. This is not news to anyone but it's my first time moving as an adult post-university (thanks COVID for derailing that plan, too) and I’ve been shocked at just how quickly my paycheque gets eaten up. Near £360 for a light summer duvet? The woman was too stunned to speak.
This is where Rise & Fall comes in. The UK brand is dedicated to making luxury homeware, clothing and accessories accessible, "without the luxury price tags" as they describe it. How? They partner directly with manufacturers, investing, collaborating and sourcing products with the very best quality materials, then acting as a conduit for customers. This means that you buy direct from world-class manufacturers (the likes of which produce for The White Company, Harrods, The Natural Bedding Company and Wool Room), avoiding the heavy mark-up.
I will note, if you are envisioning H&M or Zara Home prices, you’ll be disappointed. Rise & Fall isn’t trying to compete with the high street but rather combat the excess and waste generated by fast homeware. Think: quality that lasts over quantity. They also work to source every product in a more sustainable way, whether that’s bedding made using 100% renewable wind energy and 99% recycled water or offering workers and their families unlimited free education.
Chalk it up to me being a Capricorn rising with a love of the finer things but it’s an approach I appreciate. Sure, buying cheaper products will be kinder on my bank account now but I don’t want to be constantly in need of replacements further down the line. Chalk it up to lockdown, too, and the endless days spent in my room. It’s about time I got myself some real, grown-up homeware. Most recently I’ve been eyeing up the brand’s Organic Wool Duvet, which is only £156 for a double compared to a staggering £359 elsewhere.
It sounds too good to be true, right? Read on for more amazing Rise & Fall homeware deals, from luxury bedlinen and recycled down duvets and pillows to cashmere throws and blankets, bath towels and candles.
