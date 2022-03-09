As great as social media is for decor inspiration, it can also be overwhelming, especially when your budget can’t quite stretch to a Murano mushroom lamp, a '70s sideboard or the wavy, floor-length mirror of your dreams. Here’s where eBay’s Home Outlet comes in – our go-to for on-trend decor on a budget. Think big-brand names at discount prices (up to 30% off the likes of Made.com, Cox & Cox and The White Company) and expertly refurbished pieces, all under one digital roof. It's everything you need to turn your Instagram saved folder or Pinterest home board into reality.
To get you started, we did our own window shop, picking out pieces for 2022’s top decor trends: earthy boho, Scandi minimalism, kitschy and eccentric, and retro revival. Before you know it, you'll have an envy-inducing space all of your own.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.