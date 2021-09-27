The Homeware Outlet Getting Us Out Of Our Lockdown Interiors Funk (& Saving Us £££)

Even at the best of times, September is a month for switching out the old: new term, new season, new routines and all that. But considering we’ve been stuck in our homes for the best part of two years, staring at the same lacklustre decor and threadbare furnishings, it feels like there’s never been a better time for a refresh.
The issue is, homeware can cost a lot. Whether you’re replacing an old sofa, in the market for a new mattress or adding to a gallery wall, updating your space can be quite a strain on your bank account. Luckily, eBay’s brand-new Homeware and Garden Outlet is taking the pressure off. Bringing together discounted and overstock items from brands like MADE.com, Emma and The White Company, you can save up to 30% on the kind of pieces you've long had bookmarked on Instagram Shop. Items like that green velvet sofa you’ve been eyeing for years, or a stylish mid-century sideboard.
To get your new season, new me home refresh underway, we’ve scoured eBay’s Home Outlet for the very best steals, divided by room and featuring everything from furniture and soft furnishings to cookware and gardening equipment. You’ll be loving your space in no time.
Updating your living room
If your vibe is chic, mid-century modern then the eBay Home Outlet is for you. Think velvet sofas and armchairs, wooden sideboards and lots of sleek, metal accents.
Updating your kitchen and dining room
We're truly impressed with eBay's furniture range. You can easily kit out your kitchen/diner with a new table and chairs, display cabinet or stylish bar cart. If your budget is lower, there's still plenty to choose from, like new glassware or storage jars that beat your old Tupperware.
Updating your home office
We're almost two years into our WFH situations, it's about time you got yourself a proper desk and office chair. Bonus if you can snap up some office organisation, like shelving, cabinets or storage boxes too.
Updating your bedroom
From new mattresses and bedding to new bed frames, dressers, vanity tables and chairs, the eBay Outlet has everything you need to make over your bedroom.
Updating your garden and patio
Sure, we might be heading into autumn but the recent burst of warm weather is inspiring us to upgrade our garden seating situation.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.