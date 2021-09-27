Story from Shopping

The Homeware Outlet Getting Us Out Of Our Lockdown Interiors Funk (& Saving Us £££)

Esther Newman
Even at the best of times, September is a month for switching out the old: new term, new season, new routines and all that. But considering we’ve been stuck in our homes for the best part of two years, staring at the same lacklustre decor and threadbare furnishings, it feels like there’s never been a better time for a refresh. 
The issue is, homeware can cost a lot. Whether you’re replacing an old sofa, in the market for a new mattress or adding to a gallery wall, updating your space can be quite a strain on your bank account. Luckily, eBay’s brand-new Homeware and Garden Outlet is taking the pressure off. Bringing together discounted and overstock items from brands like MADE.com, Emma and The White Company, you can save up to 30% on the kind of pieces you've long had bookmarked on Instagram Shop. Items like that green velvet sofa you’ve been eyeing for years, or a stylish mid-century sideboard.
To get your new season, new me home refresh underway, we’ve scoured eBay’s Home Outlet for the very best steals, divided by room and featuring everything from furniture and soft furnishings to cookware and gardening equipment. You’ll be loving your space in no time.
Updating your living room

If your vibe is chic, mid-century modern then the eBay Home Outlet is for you. Think velvet sofas and armchairs, wooden sideboards and lots of sleek, metal accents.
Made.com
Harlow Living Room Olive Sofa
£874.99£1249.00
eBay
Swoon
Luiz Living Room Mid Century Tv Stand
£279.99£399.99
eBay
Cox & Cox
Antique Brass Slim Frame Round Mirror
£129.99£295.00
eBay
Swoon
Nirvana Stylish Steel Grey & Mauve Pink Rug
£209.99£299.00
eBay
Swoon
Denver Living Room Sleek Easy Velvet Black...
£379.99£599.00
eBay
Swoon
Beck Living Room Side Table Set
£139.99£229.00
eBay
Swoon
Elysse Living Room Modern Ink Velvet Armchair
£265.99£379.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Standing Living Room Modern Hallway Shelf ...
£134.99£275.00
eBay
Updating your kitchen and dining room

We're truly impressed with eBay's furniture range. You can easily kit out your kitchen/diner with a new table and chairs, display cabinet or stylish bar cart. If your budget is lower, there's still plenty to choose from, like new glassware or storage jars that beat your old Tupperware.
Cox & Cox
Kitchen Stylish Black High Back Steel Oak ...
£99.99£275.00
eBay
Swoon
Kaiden Wood Natural Dining Table
£349.99£499.00
eBay
HOMCOM
Modern Chandelier Candle Pendant Light
£51.99£103.99
eBay
Cambridge
Storage Preserving Glass Jar
£12.60£13.99
eBay
Swoon
Cartizze Stylish Art Deco Style Trolley
£249.99£399.00
eBay
Bentley Designs
Parker Dark Oak Chair - Harvest Pumpkin Ve...
£180.00£311.00
eBay
Cristal d'Arques
Set Of 2 Cocktail Glasses
£9.69£19.99
eBay
Bentley Designs
Westbury Rustic Oak Display Cabinet
£628.00£1110.00
eBay
Updating your home office

We're almost two years into our WFH situations, it's about time you got yourself a proper desk and office chair. Bonus if you can snap up some office organisation, like shelving, cabinets or storage boxes too.
Cox & Cox
Stylish Oak Veneer Two Drawer Studio Desk
£299.99£475.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Belmont Living Room Modern Tan Office Chair
£174.99£250.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Any Room Oak & Iron Display/storage Cabinet
£759.99£1200.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Thurlestone Rhino Grey Mango Wood & Brass ...
£279.99£399.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Oak Living Room Modern Ladder Desk
£194.99£275.00
eBay
Swoon
Watts Home/office Scandi Style Desk
£244.99£349.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Fluted Living Room Modern Leather Swivel C...
£484.99£695.00
eBay
Interiors By Premier
Pandanus Natural Storage Boxes Set Of 3
£34.51£83.49
eBay
Updating your bedroom

From new mattresses and bedding to new bed frames, dressers, vanity tables and chairs, the eBay Outlet has everything you need to make over your bedroom.
Bentley Designs
Turin Dark Oak Large Double Wardrobe
£630.00£1110.00
eBay
Bentley Designs
Montreux Antique White Double Bedstead
£398.00£710.00
eBay
Eve
Premium Hybrid Mattress, Certified Refurbi...
£451.20
eBay
Swoon
Stepney Living Room Bronze Steel Drawers
£314.99£499.00
eBay
Bentley Designs
Turin Aged Oak Upholstered Headboard King ...
£158.00£290.00
eBay
Emma
Hybrid Certified Refurbished Mattress
£186.15£219.00
eBay
Made.com
Odie Stylish Vintage Oak Side Drawers Dres...
£279.99£399.99
eBay
Cox & Cox
Stylish Soft Grey Pillow Velvet Super King...
£654.99£1050.00
eBay
Made.com
Trudy Living Room Stylish Sleek Oatmeal Ar...
£279.99£399.00
eBay
Updating your garden and patio

Sure, we might be heading into autumn but the recent burst of warm weather is inspiring us to upgrade our garden seating situation.
Cox & Cox
Stylish Faux Wicker Double Indoor/outdoor ...
£469.99£675.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Alta Chair & Table Wicker-effect Bar Dinin...
£349.99£795.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Indoor/outdoor 2 Seater Double Beanbag
£204.99£295.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Santos Outdoor Rustic Hand Woven Chaise So...
£1574.99£2250.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Indoor Outdoor Beanbag Lounger In Soft Grey
£244.99£350.00
eBay
Cox & Cox
Lowe Outdoor Summer Lounge Chair & Foot Stool
£314.99£450.00
eBay
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

