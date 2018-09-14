Childish Gambino + Rihanna = The Most Meta Meme Ever

Rihanna is a proud charity mom, and she's not afraid to show it! After a solid week of being in the spotlight (we're still reeling from just how beautiful her Savage x Fenty NYFW runway show was), she was eager to — literally — turn the camera on Childish Gambino as he performed at her fourth annual Diamond Ball on Thursday night.
Dressed in a stunning, white Alexis Mabille bodysuit with a flowing cape, RiRi busted out her camcorder and filmed Childish Gambino as he performed a handful of his hits, including "This Is America" and "3005," sparking what has to be one of the greatest memes to come out of 2018. Please, for a moment (or, however long you need; it's amazing) admire how perfect everything about this photo is. She's at her glamorous event, and she's the one who's star struck. She's basically Kris Jenner filming Kim Kardashian during her Playboy shoot or "cool mom" Mrs. George (Amy Poehler) recording Regina (Rachel McAdams) performing a completely inappropriate holiday dance at her high school talent show in Mean Girls.
Also, uh, that's a camcorder. Between fashion's affinity for sexy, spaghetti strap slips, the resurgence of micro-glasses, and the upcoming Daria reboot, the '90s is having a major moment. Aretha Franklin, Queen of the Camcorder, Bold Fashion Statements, and Not Giving a Damn, would be so proud!
Name a better duo than Aretha & her camcorder!! I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/g08QdGtZWw— ??????? ???????? (@DonaldJeromeF) August 16, 2018
Of course, this meme wasn't the only great thing to happen at the Diamond Ball. The event, which supports Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, drew dozens of big-name stars such as Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Paris Hilton, Meek Mill, and Seth Meyers, who helped raise more than $1 million for education, arts, and emergency response programs, according to USA Today.
