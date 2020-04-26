Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Quarantining With The Most Risqué Fleabag Prop

In a twist which almost sounds like a scene from Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed she is quarantining with the show's infamous "wall of penises".
The risqué prop appears in series one of Waller-Bridge's award-winning sitcom as a piece of art made by Olivia Colman's hilariously cutting Godmother character.
Giving a virtual interview from home on The Graham Norton Show, Waller-Bridge explained that the unusual sculpture was supposed to be going to her new office, but is currently being stored by her front door until lockdown is over.
"They're all here keeping me company," she noted wryly.
"You know when you just put something down at your house, and then you don’t think about it for ages?" Waller-Bridge added. "It just becomes invisible to you, and you forget that you have 12 massive penises at your front door."
Continuing, Waller-Bridge said she's become so used to the unlikely addition to her living room that she had completely forgotten the sculpture was there when a delivery person came to the door.
"I suddenly saw them again, for the first time in ages and I was like ‘Oh, god, I’m so sorry!' And he looked me dead in the eye and just said: ‘It’s art, never apologise for art!'"
You can watch Waller-Bridge discussing her unique sculpture on The Graham Norton Show below.
Waller-Bridge was appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote the fact that the stage version of Fleabag is now available to stream online with proceeds going towards a variety of COVID-19 charities.
Following a sold-out run both in the West End and on Broadway, where final tickets were being sold for £600 on Viagogo, the show is available to watch through Soho Theatre's On Demand streaming website for a minimum donation of £4. The recording will be available for 48 hours after donating.
