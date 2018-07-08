Queer Eye: The Dating Show? Another Couple From The Series Got Married

William Mahnken’s episode in season 2 of Netflix’s Queer Eye was definitely a memorable one. Mahnken, who shocked Tan France when he told him Fraiser Crane was his style inspiration, was made over by the Fab Five and had one goal: to ask his girlfriend, Shannan Eller, to marry him.
After his makeover was finished, Mahnken took his longtime girlfriend to an outdoor movie screening, where he proposed to her with a video Karamo Brown helped him make. Eller loves romantic comedies, so the video depicted Mahnken coming up with a new word for “love,” which he concluded was “Shannan.”
The couple did not waste any time tying the knot! They recently got married private ceremony on the beaches of Amelia Island off the coast of Florida, according to Mahnken’s Instagram post.
Queer Eye‘s social media channels also shared images of the couple’s beautiful sunrise wedding on the beach.
The caption read, “Congratulations William and Shannan! Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both.”
Mahnken and Eller were not the first marriage to come out of the show. In season 1, the Fab Five helped Tom Jackson rekindle his romance with ex-wife Abby Parr — the two got back together, broke up, then finally remarried earlier this year. Jackson even wore the tailored suit and shirt France helped him pick out.
Abby and I got married!!!!!!!??❤️????Gatlinburg, Tennessee at Chapel at the Park?Just the two of us, an elopement wedding then a honeymoon in the mountains!⛰???Check out the article written about us in Us Weekly magazine!!!!https://t.co/F0X3Vzvfyq pic.twitter.com/yBcy4A6q18— Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) May 10, 2018
Season 2 also helped two long time friends, Jason and Beth, come together during the fourth episode. According to BuzzFeed, Jason, who was planning to move to Reno, ended up staying for Beth.
Who else thinks Netflix should make a Queer Eye dating show?
