This week: "I'm a 29-year old programme administrator at my local university. I’m originally from Mexico and moved to the UK in 2019, right before the pandemic, to live with my now husband, R. We recently moved from Wales to the southeast for R to go back to university for a four-year course. We both used to have much higher salaries and cheaper rent, which allowed us to save some money before moving as our finances are tighter now. Back in Mexico I got a degree in psychology and neuroscience and I would love to work in something related to mental health here but so far it has been difficult to find a position in our area. I really enjoy my job at the university as it’s really close to my house and it’s a much calmer environment than where I was working a few months ago (children’s social care). I have always considered myself good with money and I'm always trying to save up as much as I can and find ways to reduce waste and spending where possible."