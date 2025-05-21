Money Diary: A Senior Business Development Executive On £55,000

Housing costs: £536 for my half of the mortgage.

Loan payments: £30 for my share of interest-free monthly repayments on the sofas we purchased when we first moved into the house.

Pension?: I have a work pension which I pay 8% into, which my employer matches. I currently contribute 8% but since going into the higher tax rate I will be upping my pension contributions in a bid to pay less tax, so my monthly paycheque amount will be less. I'm not really sure how much I have in my other pension pot from my previous employer!

Savings? My boyfriend and I do not combine our savings. I have around £32,000 in an easy access savings account and have recently started investing into a stocks and shares ISA so I have about £500 so far in there.

Utilities: £80 for gas and electric, £20 for water, £94 for council tax, £15 for internet, £5 buildings insurance, £18 income protection and life insurance (all split equally, the values shared here are my half of the cost).

All other monthly payments: £400 into stocks and shares ISA, £100 mortgage overpayment, £21 gym membership, £10 cat and dog shelter donation, £15 SIMO phone contract. In the winter months, £41 coaching and match fees for the team sport I play. I also pay yearly for car insurance and car tax as it works out cheaper and this year it’ll be about £500.