Money Diary: A Managing Director On £70,000

Housing costs: £1,100 total mortgage (shared cost with husband) for a £350,000 house we bought on a five-year fixed rate mortgage a few years ago.

Loan payments: £215.75 fixed monthly repayment for a personal loan I took out in 2019 to cover three months of earnings just in case; £359 in student loan repayments. We also took out a loan together last year to buy our used family car outright as the loan repayments were cheaper than getting the car on finance, and this is a monthly expense of £100 each.

Savings?: We have £2,000 split across two different investment accounts. We used to have £30,000 in savings but have really struggled over the past couple of years to keep afloat and progress our careers with two babies, and have been rinsing our savings in response to this.

Pension? I have consolidated all of my previous pension funds into Pension Bee which currently sits at around £20,000. I currently pay £183 into it monthly through my employer (5% my contribution and 3% theirs).

Utilities: Our council tax is £2,319.26, which we pay annually, and we have an additional local maintenance fee for the green spaces in our neighbourhood of £330 annually (rip off!). We pay around £130 quarterly for water and our energy bill averages at £250 per month.

All other monthly payments: Our babies both attend nursery four days per week and neither yet qualify for the “funded” hours, so this amounts to nearly £2,500! Subscriptions: £18.60 Google Drive; £2.99 Apple; £8.99 iPhone storage; £7.99 monthly for Audible; £20 Skin+Me. All shared subscriptions such as Spotify, Netflix et cetera (and things like the kids’ swimming lessons) come out of our shared account, £100.