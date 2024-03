Money Diary: A Managing Director On £70,000

This week: “I’m a 30-year-old managing director for an advertising agency specialising in brokering celebrity and influencer ambassadorships for big brands (I previously wrote a diary in 2022, which you can read here ). I live in rural Hampshire with my husband, J and our toddler and baby. We fled London during the pandemic when I was first pregnant and we were both working remotely, and didn’t want to continue paying London prices. We have been really lonely and bored out here and miss city life a lot. My relationship with money has always been turbulent. I grew up in council housing and on benefits in a very poor town, and I learned a lot of unhealthy money habits like squirrelling away pennies and feeling anxious about any spending. I was one of the only people from my school to go to university and the first in my family, and now earn more than I ever thought real people earned. I feel a lot of guilt around my salary and spending because of the way my family spoke about middle class people when I was growing up, and because my job is not in any way important to society. I also find that I now spend really erratically, flipping between hoarding money for fear of not having any but then spending impulsively when I need a dopamine boost or feel like I should be enjoying the novelty of having disposable income. I have found being a working parent in the UK an increasingly stressful experience. I sacrificed everything to build the career I have from nothing but now it’s no longer an emotional priority for me because my family is instead. But the times I’ve spent out of work and not earning (and didn’t qualify for maternity pay other than government statutory for either of my mat leaves) have set us back hugely financially and put incredible stress and pressure on J to maintain job security and a steady income. Not to mention how this strips me of financial independence, and future security like a solid pension pot. We have no family to help us with childcare and the local childcare services are incredibly oversubscribed. J grew up in the social care system and has built an incredible career for himself from even less than I started with. We’ve been together since we were students and have been through the same journey trying to improve our relationship with money.”