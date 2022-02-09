Money Diary: An Influencer Marketing Specialist On 65k

Occupation: Influencer marketing specialist (founder and director of my own agency)

Industry: Marketing

Age: 28

Location: Hampshire

Salary: £65,000

Paycheque amount: £3,861

Number of housemates: One husband, one baby and a handful of pets

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £1,100 mortgage.

Loan payments: £250 fixed fee to repay my personal loan and roughly £330 for my student loan repayment, monthly. My business is also paying off an £8,000 bounce-back government loan which I took during the pandemic to support with the loss of income.

Savings? My husband and I saved our whole lives to recently buy a £350,000 house with a decent mortgage rate. We both grew up in rented and council accommodation so we took a finance course together to learn how to make good decisions! Since the purchase, we have £15,000 in investments and another £15k spread across various accounts.

Pension: I recently consolidated all of my past pensions through PensionBee and have about £20k in there. I pay a couple of hundred pounds a month into it.

Utilities: Our council tax is £1,650.55, which we pay annually, and we have an additional local maintenance fee for the green spaces in our neighbourhood of £300 annually. We pay around £96 quarterly for water and our energy bill averages at £120 per month.

All other monthly expenses: Phone contract £11. We pay £55 a month for a cleaner who comes every two weeks and £50 a month in baby classes which I attend with our little one. Subscriptions: £6.99 iCloud.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?