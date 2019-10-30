Money Diary: An Aerospace Engineer In Cardiff On 36k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I currently work in the aerospace industry as a research and development scientist, living on my own in Cardiff in a small, rented one-bed flat close to the city centre. In a few weeks’ time, I will be moving to take on a new job in research, this time for the telecommunications industry. The new job does pay better but the decision to move came after I realised that I had gotten as far as I was going to go in my current job and needed more of a challenge and better long-term career prospects.
I am not good with money. This mostly comes from being incredibly impulsive and deciding on things on a whim. But I am trying to improve! In the past I got into a bit of an issue with credit cards (plural, weep) so at the start of the year I took out a loan, chopped up the cards (so symbolic) and now I pay off the debt by direct debit each month."
Industry: Aerospace
Age: 30
Location: Cardiff
Salary: £35,700
Paycheque amount: £2,074
Number of housemates: None
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £625 rent
Loan payments: £280
Utilities: Gas/electric £39, water £12.50 (set aside to pay annual bill), council tax £81, internet £34.
Transportation: Car payment £150, insurance £55, fuel ~£100.
Phone bill: SIM only £19 (I’ve recently upgraded to unlimited data to help with the move, no millennial can live without the internetz).
Savings? Decimated by moving. I have never been great at saving but did manage to put aside a little over £2,000 after deciding to change job. I’m going to try and keep this up after I move and start saving towards a deposit for a house.
Other: Netflix £8.99 (I split this with my sister who pays half of the cost upfront at the start of the year), Spotify £4.99, gym £36.
