It's Friday and you know what that means: it's time for a quick update on what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are up to.
The world's favourite couple (who have yet to officially make a public appearance together) are once again showing signs of a strong and solid romance. And wait, are those wedding bells we hear? Actually... yes, yes those are. But not for them. Rather, they're ringing for Harry's best chap.
The latest stop on Meghan and Harry's tour d'amour (Canada and England have been checked off the list) will take them to Jamaica for one of Harry's friends' wedding, People and The Daily Mail report.
In the tropical Caribbean, the couple will attend the nuptials of Tom "Skippy" Inskip and his future-wife Lara Hughes-Young, a literary agent. Harry and Skippy have been friends since their college days at Eton, and People reports that the two men grew up together. The two we also supposedly wingmen for each other back in their single days.
Even though Meghan and Harry aren't the ones tying the knot, this feels like a really big step in their relationship. The whole "plus one at a wedding" is a legit move forward in the relationship because it means your partner is meeting your closest friends, and will be immortalised in the newlywed's wedding albums... forever. (Master of None summarised this moment this perfectly.)
The two have been dating for several months, and the press has documented their every move. But this outing will mean that many, many people are getting the chance to see the partner of the Prince. Maybe we'll finally get a legit picture of the happy couple — this, and this, are just simply not enough. Who knows — maybe she'll even catch the bouquet. Now I really do hear wedding bells.
