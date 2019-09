Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pictured Together For The First Time

It sounds so glamorous, doesn't it? A royal prince and his celebrity lady love go for a romantic stroll in London. One pictures crowns and carriages, trumpets tooting in the background, and maybe some falling snowflakes or a cartoon bluebird hovering over them. One does not picture wool beanies.But this is Prince Harry we're talking about, and that's what we've got. The ginger gent has been photographed with new girlfriend Meghan Markle for the first time, and the outing was more low-key than you might expect. Royals — they're just like us! Don't tell the queen.