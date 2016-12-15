Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pictured Together For The First Time

It sounds so glamorous, doesn't it? A royal prince and his celebrity lady love go for a romantic stroll in London. One pictures crowns and carriages, trumpets tooting in the background, and maybe some falling snowflakes or a cartoon bluebird hovering over them. One does not picture wool beanies.
But this is Prince Harry we're talking about, and that's what we've got. The ginger gent has been photographed with new girlfriend Meghan Markle for the first time, and the outing was more low-key than you might expect. Royals — they're just like us! Don't tell the queen.
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle have been pictured together https://t.co/XurKUPYtxJ pic.twitter.com/jDzWCetk1e— The Sun (@TheSun) December 15, 2016
According to People, the couple were papped as they walked along Piccadilly and Shaftesbury Avenue on their way to a play in London's West End Wednesday night. The Telegraph reports that the lovebirds attended a performance of Mark Haddon's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night. It's not all grocery shopping and hunting for Christmas trees, folks.
