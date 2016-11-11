Meghan Markle Is Making Herself At Home In London With Prince Harry

It's hard to consider a trip to the grocery store "heating things up," but the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle does appear to be growing stronger. It's at least getting more domestic.
As People reports, Markle was spied on Thursday leaving a London Whole Foods and heading towards her royal beau's home at Kensington Palace. The actress recently took a break from filming Suits, and it seems that she's using the time to get up close and personal with the world's favorite ginger. Word has it she's even been introduced to his father, Prince Charles.
Prince Harry, meanwhile, has been busy honoring military veterans for Armistice Day. He's also gearing up for a 14-day tour of the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, which begins November 20. The trip will include a meeting with Rihanna as they mark the 50th anniversary of Barbados' independence on November 30.
Meghan, maybe just see if you can tag along for that one.
