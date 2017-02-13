After nine weeks without posting on Instagram, Suits actress Meghan Markle is back — with a mysterious photo. On Sunday, Markle shared an image of street art reading "#nobadenergy." The shot features her feet in Charlotte Olympia's signature cat flats. She captioned the photo, "Sending good vibes — always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange."
We're not sure what "bad energy" the star might be referring to, or who the "good vibes" are directed at. But it's worth noting that Markle was visiting her beau, Prince Harry, at Kensington Palace earlier this month. The couple has been dating (at least officially) since October, and their relationship appears to be going swimmingly. Maybe the "good vibes" represent the happiness they've been experiencing together? Whatever the meaning is behind the post, we're hoping it won't be another two months before we see more Instagram shots from Markle.
