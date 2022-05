Ask A Therapist: My Friends Are Moving On Without Me. How Do I Cope?

That said, relationships are still important. Most of us have home, food and shelter; not everyone has the relationships they also need to flourish. That's part of our chemical composition – serotonin flows when we're with people. So if you are single and you see other people coupling up, you might feel out of place. But significant relationships don't have to be romantic! They can be partnerships but it's also very possible to just have the one or two or a close circle of in-depth connections and that will satisfy our evolutionary needs for connection. You can look at what relationships and connections you do have now and nurture those while still being open to meeting someone.