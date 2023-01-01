Your January Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Release Old Emotions

Welcome to 2023! We start the new year with romantic Venus moving into airy Aquarius, adding intellectualism to matters of the heart.
The full moon in Cancer on 6th January gives us the chance to release old emotions and to clear our auras for 2023. Mars turns direct in Gemini on 12th January, after moonwalking for almost 2.5 months (the retrograde began on 30th October).
Our energy levels will be higher due to Mars’s forward motion. The same sentiment will be felt on 18th January, when Mercury, who’s been retrograde since 29th December in Capricorn, turns direct. The Sun glides into Aquarius on the 20th, followed immediately by the Aquarius New Moon on the 21st.
All of these changes coupled with Uranus’ (who is the modern planetary ruler of Aquarius) forward motion on 22nd January in Taurus, marks a time of global change and technological advances. The month ends on a high with Venus swimming into its favourite zodiac sign, Pisces, on the 26th. Love, peace, kindness and tenderness will surround us as we move into a new month.